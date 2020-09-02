Renee Young Says She Was Bothered That WWE Didn’t Seem Concerned About Her Positive COVID-19 Test

Back in June, Renee Young announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 and ended up being one of several people in WWE to catch it. A couple of months later, she made the decision to leave WWE after Summerslam. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Young said that she was bothered by the apparent lack of reaction from WWE, as she felt that they didn’t seem concerned. Here are highlights:

On if the rumors were true that WWE was unhappy she publicly revealed she had COVID: “Yeah. I generally just like to be transparent about everything. I like to just be honest. There’s no shame in having got it. Again we don’t know what’s going on with anything. We’re all trying to figure it out. So when I tweeted that I had it, I wasn’t doing it as, like, ‘I GOT COVID.’ That was not my MO when I tweeted. It was mostly, ‘Hey, I have it.’ Also, in case there were people that could’ve been around me and maybe seen that I had it, I felt a responsibility to make sure people knew that I was sick. But, yeah, it was NOT well received. They weren’t even even like ‘You shouldn’t have posted it.’ But it was like, ‘We wish you gave us a heads up.’ It was bad for PR and whatnot. But again, I wouldn’t have even thought to be like, ‘Hey guys, I’m gonna tweet that I have Covid, ha, ha.’ Like, that was just not what I was thinking about when I posted it.”

On if she was bothered by the WWE’s reaction to her positive test: “Listen, anything I say on this is gonna end up seeming like controversial or like I’m shitting on it or whatever. But, yeah, did I feel a little slighted? I didn’t really feel like anyone was all that concerned that I got sick. That bothered me for sure.”

On how WWE initially handled COVID in March and April: “It was shocking. It really shocking to see that this was deemed essential business. That made it seem like, hold on a second here. I was not traveling for a while. I was doing stuff from home. I was like, ‘I just don’t need to be there.’ Especially when you look at what I was going on the shows at that time. … For me to fly from Las Vegas to Orlando when you have Kayla Braxton local in Orlando, you have Sarah Schreiber local in Orlando, Charley Caruso was spending most of her time in Florida, there were hands on deck that didn’t have to travel, so for me to feel like I had to actually still had to get on a plane and go do it was like, “Oh my God. For what? What are we doing here? It felt insane to me.”