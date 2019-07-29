wrestling / News

Renee Young Says Talking Smack And RAW Commentary Are Two Completely Different Jobs

July 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Renee Young

We reported yesterday that Renee Young had been attacked by fans on Twitter for her commentary on RAW, and admitted that she’s not great at her job but is trying to improve. She was defended by Paige and Seth Rollins, among others. Yesterday, a much nicer fan noted that they enjoyed her when she was on Talking Smack and that she shouldn’t let the negative people get her down. She pointed out that hosting a show and providing commentary on wrestling require different skill sets. She wrote:

You can also see others come to her defense below:

Renee Young

