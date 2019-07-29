Renee Young Says Talking Smack And RAW Commentary Are Two Completely Different Jobs

We reported yesterday that Renee Young had been attacked by fans on Twitter for her commentary on RAW, and admitted that she’s not great at her job but is trying to improve. She was defended by Paige and Seth Rollins, among others. Yesterday, a much nicer fan noted that they enjoyed her when she was on Talking Smack and that she shouldn’t let the negative people get her down. She pointed out that hosting a show and providing commentary on wrestling require different skill sets. She wrote:

Well a lot of people say that but don’t realize that Talking Smack and raw commentary are completely different jobs. I’m a tv host and have been for a decade- so talking smack was my jam- commentary’s entirely different. Different skills. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 28, 2019

Some people can be kinda 💩 -ty but there’s a lot of people who are cool as hell. pic.twitter.com/Zfjvga4Khr — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 29, 2019

You can also see others come to her defense below:

#GoodSister , these #Nerds have no idea..

They don’t dignify a response ..

🍷

Keep on killin it.. https://t.co/SrU9ii53vZ — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) July 28, 2019

You have that Toronto wrestling blood so you’re great! 🇨🇦 👍🏼 and to be honest, we’ve never even met yet but I’ve only heard positive amazing things about you. So I think you’re good 😉 https://t.co/nz0rRxAq8Q — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 29, 2019

Renee Young is amazing. Anyone who has something to say about my favorite Canadian says more about them than her. https://t.co/0t9XVEJSTW — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@RealLifeKaz) July 29, 2019

On #RAW, arguably the greatest wrestling broadcast of all time & under the highest pressures, you continue 2 inspire me with your work when I am feeling like I’ll “never get it.” I already know little girls that say “When I grow up I want to do what Renee is doing!” We love you! https://t.co/OLRE4GHOJp — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) July 28, 2019