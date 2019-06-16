wrestling / News
Renee Young Shares Question on Twitter From Jon Moxley
– WWE announcer Renee Young shared a tweet today where she wrote out a question asked by her husband, former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose). You can check out the tweet Renee Young shared below.
The tweet reads, “‘Have you ever watched Necro Butcher vs Samoa Joe?’ -JM” The “JM” is referring to her real-life husband in Jon Moxley. The Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher match in question took place in IWA Mid-South Wrestling in June 2005. You can check out a video of the Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe match on IWA’s YouTube channel that’s available below.
“Have you ever watched Necro Butcher vs Samoa Joe?” -JM
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 16, 2019
