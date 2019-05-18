WWE News: Renee Young Says Social Media Is Not for Her Anymore, Top 10 Money in the Bank Fails, 10 Greatest Money in the Bank Matches

– Renee Young posted a message earlier today on her Twitter implying she’s leaving social media behind. You can check out the message below.

Renee Young wrote, “I feel like I’m in a good mood / life is nice and then I open social media. It’s not for me anymore. We give people space in our heads that don’t belong there.” Whether she actually follows through with the claim remains to be seen. Young’s broadcasting partner Corey Graves’ previous exit from social media last August did not last very long.

I feel like I’m in a good mood/ life is nice and then i open social media. It’s not for me anymore. We give people space in our heads that don’t belong there. 👋🏼 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 18, 2019

– WWE recently did a livestream this week on the 10 Greatest Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. You check out that full video stream below.

– WWE released a new WWE Top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 Money in the Bank Fails. You can check out that new video in the player below.