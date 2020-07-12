wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Young Speculates on Paige VanZant Joining WWE, R-Truth Wishes Tyson Kidd a Happy Birthday

July 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige VanZant

– Renee Young is curious as to whether Paige VanZant will end up in WWE after her UFC 251 loss. Young posted to Twitter following VanZant’s loss to Amanda Ribas at Saturday’s show, asking fans the question of if we’ll see the UFC fighter join WWE.

VanZant has previously expressed interest in joining the company.

– R-Truth posted to Twitter to wish Tyson Kidd a happy birthday, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Paige VanZant, R-Truth, Renee Young, Tyson Kidd, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading