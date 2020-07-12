wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Young Speculates on Paige VanZant Joining WWE, R-Truth Wishes Tyson Kidd a Happy Birthday
– Renee Young is curious as to whether Paige VanZant will end up in WWE after her UFC 251 loss. Young posted to Twitter following VanZant’s loss to Amanda Ribas at Saturday’s show, asking fans the question of if we’ll see the UFC fighter join WWE.
VanZant has previously expressed interest in joining the company.
What are the odds we see @paigevanzant in a @WWE ring?
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 12, 2020
– R-Truth posted to Twitter to wish Tyson Kidd a happy birthday, as you can see below:
Happy birthday @TJWilson Natti told me it was today! 👍🏿 I got you my dawg! pic.twitter.com/mEJsKZEtaS
— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) July 12, 2020
