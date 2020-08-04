wrestling / News

Various News: Renee Young Tweets About The Rock Buying XFL, Brian Pillman Jr. OVW Debut Tonight, NXT Preview

August 4, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Renee Young

– Renee Young tweeted about The Rock buying the XFL.

“Soooooo @TheRock bought the @xfl2020?!?! Leave it to this man to keep making 💩 happen during a pandemic! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Should I DM my headshot and resume to become a sideline reporter?”

– OVW has announced that Brian Pillman Jr. is set to make his OVW debut tonight at their TV taping in Jeffersonville, IN.

“BREAKING NEWS! Tonight at our TV taping in Jeffersonville, IN we welcome @FlyinBrianJr to OVW Wrestling for the first time ever! DO NOT MISS this show! We’ve a stacked night of action and this is just icing on the cake!”

Pillman responded to their tweet:

“MY LONG AWAITED OVW DEBUT!!!”

– WWE posted this preview of Wednesday’s NXT: The Nightmare and Dakota Kai square off for an NXT Women’s Title opportunity at TakeOver XXX, plus a huge Triple Threat Match, this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA!

Renee Young

