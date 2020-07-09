Renee Young Urges People To Wear Masks After Recovering From COVID-19

It was reported last week that Renee Young has improved after being diagnosed with COVID-19, although at the time she was still suffering from minor symptoms. In a post on Twitter, Young urged people to wear a mask to protect others during this time.

She wrote: “Just a friendly little reminder: wearing a mask can literally be saving yours or someone else’s life. As someone that’s had covid – trust me, you don’t want it. Be safe. Take care of each other.”