Renee Young Urges People To Wear Masks After Recovering From COVID-19

July 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Renee Young WWE

It was reported last week that Renee Young has improved after being diagnosed with COVID-19, although at the time she was still suffering from minor symptoms. In a post on Twitter, Young urged people to wear a mask to protect others during this time.

She wrote: “Just a friendly little reminder: wearing a mask can literally be saving yours or someone else’s life. As someone that’s had covid – trust me, you don’t want it. Be safe. Take care of each other.

Renee Young, Joseph Lee

