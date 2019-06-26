WWE News: Renee Young Wanted To Bring Back Classic WWE Show, Highlights From Last Night’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Episode Lineups For Tonight’s NXT UK and NXT

– Renee Young revealed on Twitter that she tried to convince WWE to bring back Tuesday Night Titans, presumably with her as the host (as a fan asked her about hosting a late night talk show), but it seems it failed.

I wanted to bring back Tuesday Night Titans…..🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/ec7qJThs0G — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2019

Mickie James replied:

Ummm… I think this is a grand time to rethink our talk show!!! I got some time. And I’m 90% sure my knee bling will be the new 2019 fashion accessory. Just putting it out there. — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 26, 2019

– Here are highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live:

– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK will feature WWE UK Champion WALTER against Travis Banks, with appearances from the Grizzled Young Veterans, Noam Dar and more. Meanwhile, tonight’s NXT will feature:

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai in a steel cage match

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons

* Joaquin Wilde vs. Angel Garza

* Keith Lee in action