WWE News: Renee Young Wanted To Bring Back Classic WWE Show, Highlights From Last Night’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Episode Lineups For Tonight’s NXT UK and NXT

Renee Young Wanted To Bring Back Classic WWE Show, Highlights From Last Night's Smackdown and 205 Live, Episode Lineups For Tonight's NXT UK and NXT

June 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Renee Young

– Renee Young revealed on Twitter that she tried to convince WWE to bring back Tuesday Night Titans, presumably with her as the host (as a fan asked her about hosting a late night talk show), but it seems it failed.

Mickie James replied:

– Here are highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live:

– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK will feature WWE UK Champion WALTER against Travis Banks, with appearances from the Grizzled Young Veterans, Noam Dar and more. Meanwhile, tonight’s NXT will feature:

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai in a steel cage match
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons
* Joaquin Wilde vs. Angel Garza
* Keith Lee in action

