wrestling / News
Renee Young Rumored As Host For WWE’s FS1 Studio Show
– Renee Young is “highly likely” to be the host of the weekly WWE studio show on FS1 according to The Big Lead.
There’s no word on when she could be announced for the job or who her co-host might be. WWE has announced an FS1 studio show when SmackDown moves to FOX in October but no start date or further details have been provided.
Renee formerly hosted Talking Smack on WWE Network, one of the more popular Network shows prior to its cancelation. She currently provides commentary every Monday night on Raw.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
During @FTFonFS1, just two days before #Wrestlemania, @TripleH reveals @FS1 is planning a weekly WWE focused studio show beginning in the Fall on Tuesday nights. pic.twitter.com/J6TChObQ0w
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Says He’s Had Accidental Erections When Wrestling, Discusses If He’d Ever Leave WWE
- CM Punk Jokes Over Chael Sonnen’s Claim That He Was Offered $5 Million By WWE
- Chris Jericho Praises Goldberg and the Undertaker, Says They Are ‘Still Better Than Most’
- Jim Ross Remembers Taking Big Pay Cut Around 1997 Amidst WWE’s Financial Issues, JJ Dillon Quitting Over Pay Cut
- Bruce Pritchard On Why Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s TNA Plans Failed, Problems With Bringing in Older Talent