Renee Young Rumored As Host For WWE’s FS1 Studio Show

– Renee Young is “highly likely” to be the host of the weekly WWE studio show on FS1 according to The Big Lead.

There’s no word on when she could be announced for the job or who her co-host might be. WWE has announced an FS1 studio show when SmackDown moves to FOX in October but no start date or further details have been provided.

Renee formerly hosted Talking Smack on WWE Network, one of the more popular Network shows prior to its cancelation. She currently provides commentary every Monday night on Raw.