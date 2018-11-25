Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Young Reveals Her Christmas Cactus, Top 5 Superstars’ First Looks in NXT, and MMA Four Horsewomen Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

November 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Renee Young

– WWE announcer Renee Young has lit up her Christmas cactus at her home. You can check out the photo she shared on her Instagram account below.

View this post on Instagram

Behold the Christmas Cactus 🌵

A post shared by Renee Paquette (@reneeyoungwwe) on

– WWE released a new NXT Top 5 video showcasing the Top 5 Superstars’ First Looks in NXT. You can check out that new video in the player below.

– The MMA Four Horsewomen were featured on this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas. You can check out the new video in the player below.

article topics :

Canvas 2 Canvas, NXT, Renee Young, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

