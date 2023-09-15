New Report Says Major Roster Cuts Coming For WWE Main Roster & NXT

With the WWE and UFC merger complete, a new report says that roster cuts are coming for the WWE main roster and NXT. As reported earlier, Nick Khan sent an email to employees on Thursday announcing that they should work from home, as layoffs will begin tomorrow. Haus of Wrestling reports that a WWE source told them that “major cuts” are expected for both the main roster and NXT.

The report notes that they were not told whether the cuts were specifically coming tomorrow, but were told that they have been planned for a while now. One source speculated that Endeavor may lay off employees at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut tomorrow and then wait to release talent later, but that is only speculation and not confirmed. Pacing the releases out, if that is indeed what happens, would be an optics-related decision to cut down on bad PR.