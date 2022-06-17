New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE

The WWE Board investigation into Vince McMahon has many wondering if the board could actually fire McMahon, and a new report lays out the conditions under which it could happen. As you know by now, McMahon has stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE in light of the huge story from the Wall Street Journal earlier this week that the Board was investigating allegations that McMahon paid $3 million to a woman as part of a settlement for an affair he had with her while she worked at WWE. The investigation also reportedly uncovered other, older NDAs and includes allegations against Head Of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis as well. WWE has noted that the relationship was consensual and said McMahon used personal funds to pay the settlement.

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston took to social media to report on a November 2010 employment agreement with McMahon that was filed with the SEC. That agreement lays out situations in which the board would have cause to terminate McMahon’s employment with the company, and reads as follows in clause 5.2:

“The Company may terminate the Executive’s employment under this Agreement at any time with or without Cause (as defined below). For purposes of this Agreement, the Company shall have “Cause” to terminate the Executive’s employment under this Agreement by reason of any of the following which is materially and demonstrably injurious to the interest, property, operations, business or reputation of the Company or its affiliates: (a) the Executive’s theft or embezzlement, or attempted theft or embezzlement, of money or property of the Company or its affiliates;

(b) the Executive’s intentional perpetration or attempted perpetration of fraud, or participation in a fraud or attempted fraud, on the Company or its affiliates;

(c) the Executive’s willful and intentional material misconduct in performance of his duties or gross negligence of his duties (other than due to the Executive’s Disability), including an intentional failure to follow any applicable Company policies or directives;

(d) the Executive’s conviction of or plea of guilty or nolo contendere to a misdemeanor involving moral turpitude or any felony; or (e) the Executive’s willful and intentional material breach of this Agreement, including the restrictive covenants set forth in Section 8.

McMahon is set to appear in character on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown.