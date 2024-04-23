REPORT: Robert Stone Has A New Role in WWE

Von Wagner, who was previously managed by Robert Stone, is no longer with WWE as he was one of many to be released by WWE, leaving fans wondering about Stone’s status with the company.

According to Fightful Select, Stone has taken on a new role within the company. Stone is set to make his debut as a producer on tonight’s episode of NXT. He will be co-producing a match between Fallon Henley and Jaida Parker, alongside Matt Bloom.

It’s worth mentioning that there are currently no plans for Stone to be paired with another wrestler. Pete Dunne and Shawn Spears have been also being used as producers as of late.