wrestling / News
Report: Second Host City Revealed For an XFL Team
November 29, 2018 | Posted by
A new report claims to have uncovered the second host city for the rebooted XFL. According to reported Brad Shephard, who broke the initial news about the XFL’s return, Seattle will join St. Louis as one of the eight host cities for the initial season.
The revived XFL will launch its inaugural season in 2020, with an announcement of all eight teams coming on December 5th.
According to a source in #WWE, the city of Seattle will be home to one of 8 XFL teams, to be announced by the @xfl2020 on December 5th, 2018. @FOXSports @espn @YahooSports @FanSided @barstoolsports @CBSSports @NBCSports @BleacherReport @PTI @alphaentllc
— Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) November 30, 2018