Report: Second Host City Revealed For an XFL Team

November 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
XFL XFL’s

A new report claims to have uncovered the second host city for the rebooted XFL. According to reported Brad Shephard, who broke the initial news about the XFL’s return, Seattle will join St. Louis as one of the eight host cities for the initial season.

The revived XFL will launch its inaugural season in 2020, with an announcement of all eight teams coming on December 5th.

