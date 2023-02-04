– PWInsider has an update that Hulk Hogan is dealing with some health issues. Kurt Angle noted during his podcast that Hogan recently had a back surgery that had his nerves cut from his lower body, so he’s unable to feel anything below the waist. A rep for Hogan responded on the topic to Entertainment Tonight, refuting some of Kurt Angle’s claims.

The representative stated on Hogan, “Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humor.” The rep also stated that Hogan is “doing well and is not paralyzed.”

It was clarified that Hogan is able to walk with the use of a cane. Hogan also released the following Instagram post earlier this week: