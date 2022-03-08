wrestling / News
Representatives for Oliver Luck & Vince McMahon Meeting for Settlement Conference for XFL Lawsuit
– According to the latest update from PWInsiderin the ongoing lawsuit by former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck against Vince McMahon, a settlement conference is said to be scheduled for March 15 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. At that time, representatives for both McMahon and Luck are scheduled to sit down for settlement talks in order to resolve the lawsuits filed by both parties.
As noted, Luck initially sued McMahon, Alpha Entertainment, and WWE in April 2020 after the revival of the XFL ceased operations. Luck claimed that McMahon wrongfully terminated his contract. Meanwhile, McMahon and Alpha claimed that Luck was in violation of his contract and insubordinate, which allegedly gave McMahon justification to fire Luck and terminate the remainder of his contract.
Most of the legal battle between the two sides has reportedly been sealed in court documents. If the settlement talks do not resolve the matter, the lawsuit has been scheduled for a trial date of July 11.
