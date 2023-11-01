wrestling / News

Results Of Dark Matches Before NXT Halloween Havoc

October 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

Two dark matches took place before night two of NXT Halloween Havoc, and the results are online. PWInsider reports that there were no matches for NXT Level Up taped, but the following dark matches happened:

* Ivy Nile def. Jaida Parker
* Brooks Jensen def. Oba Femi

