Results From Dark Matches Before This Week’s WWE NXT

February 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Silver Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE had a few dark matches before this week’s NXT and the results are online. You can see the full results below from before the episode, per PWInsider:

* Arianna Grace def. Layla Diggs

* Lince Dorado def. Drako Knox

* Kendal Grey def. Lainey Reid

