wrestling / News
Results From Dark Matches Before This Week’s WWE NXT
February 19, 2025 | Posted by
WWE had a few dark matches before this week’s NXT and the results are online. You can see the full results below from before the episode, per PWInsider:
* Arianna Grace def. Layla Diggs
* Lince Dorado def. Drako Knox
* Kendal Grey def. Lainey Reid
