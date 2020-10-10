wrestling / News

Results For Effy’s Big Gay Brunch: Marko Stunt Makes Surprise Appearance

October 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Effy's Big Gay Brunch

Effy held his Big Gay Brunch today in Indianapolis, IN as part of the GCW The Collective series of shows, with Marko Stunt making a surprise appearance. Here are the results, via PWInsider:

* Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo def. AC Mack & Ashton Starr
* Still Life def. Dark Sheik
* Second Gear Crew (Manders, Levi Everett, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) def. Billy Dixon, MV Young, Josh Wavra & O’Shay Edwards)
* Jaime Senegal def. Allie Kat
* Devon Monroe wins the Twink Gauntlet. Match also included Jimmy Lloyd, Dylin McKay, Jared Evans, Logan Stunt, Parrow, The Runway (Tyler Klein & Calvin Couture), Tony Deppen and Molly McCoy
* Marko Stunt def. Effy
* Cassandro def. Sonny Kiss

