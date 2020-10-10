wrestling / News
Results For Effy’s Big Gay Brunch: Marko Stunt Makes Surprise Appearance
Effy held his Big Gay Brunch today in Indianapolis, IN as part of the GCW The Collective series of shows, with Marko Stunt making a surprise appearance. Here are the results, via PWInsider:
* Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo def. AC Mack & Ashton Starr
* Still Life def. Dark Sheik
* Second Gear Crew (Manders, Levi Everett, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) def. Billy Dixon, MV Young, Josh Wavra & O’Shay Edwards)
* Jaime Senegal def. Allie Kat
* Devon Monroe wins the Twink Gauntlet. Match also included Jimmy Lloyd, Dylin McKay, Jared Evans, Logan Stunt, Parrow, The Runway (Tyler Klein & Calvin Couture), Tony Deppen and Molly McCoy
* Marko Stunt def. Effy
* Cassandro def. Sonny Kiss
