Results For Effy’s Big Gay Brunch: Marko Stunt Makes Surprise Appearance

Effy held his Big Gay Brunch today in Indianapolis, IN as part of the GCW The Collective series of shows, with Marko Stunt making a surprise appearance. Here are the results, via PWInsider:

* Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo def. AC Mack & Ashton Starr

* Still Life def. Dark Sheik

* Second Gear Crew (Manders, Levi Everett, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) def. Billy Dixon, MV Young, Josh Wavra & O’Shay Edwards)

* Jaime Senegal def. Allie Kat

* Devon Monroe wins the Twink Gauntlet. Match also included Jimmy Lloyd, Dylin McKay, Jared Evans, Logan Stunt, Parrow, The Runway (Tyler Klein & Calvin Couture), Tony Deppen and Molly McCoy

* Marko Stunt def. Effy

* Cassandro def. Sonny Kiss