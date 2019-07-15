Results For GCW 5150: A Tribute to Homicide – The OGz Beat LAX

GCW ran their Homicide tribute event GCW 5150: A Tribute to Homicide last night, which featured The OGz defeating LAX. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Brooklyn Street Fight

Jimmy Lloyd def. Matt Travis

* Philly’s Most Wanted (BLK Jeez & Joker) def. KTB & Steve Mack

* Eddie Kingston def. Matthew Justice

* Four Way Match

Teddy Hart def. Grim Reefer, Nate Webb and Sanchez

* Seven Way Match

Deranged def. Azrieal, Black Zemis, Ghost Shadow, Gringo Loco, Laredo Kid and Ophidian

Battle Royal

Winner: Jimmy Rave

* Low Ki def. Joey Janela

* The OGz (Hernandez & Homicide) def. The Latin American Exchange (Ortiz & Santana)

* GCW World Championship

Nick Gage (c) def. Louie Ramos via referee’s decision.

* GCW World Championship

Nick Gage (c) def. Jimmy Lloyd

I'm watching @GCWrestling_ #GCW5150 – A Tribute to Homicide. Loads of mid-00s north-east indie names on this. Like a JAPW show or something. "Brrrrrrraa", as I believe the cool kids would say. pic.twitter.com/Qzj80EsuKp

low ki just kicked joey janela right in the face #gcw #gcw5150 pic.twitter.com/nhhev4wPYD

Had a blast shooting in Brooklyn today for #GCW5150 w/ the OG himself Homicide (someone plz convince him to make a Twitter lol) This one hits home.

Deranged hurricanranas Laredo Kid to the outside and onto everyone! #GCW #GCW5150 @GCWrestling_ ▶️ https://t.co/aMIwe8dNNm pic.twitter.com/mNQotlLO9N

🎁You missed a tribute!

…but that's OK!#GCW5150 is now available, on demand, on #FITETV !

🥵See one of the hottest cards all summer, that also comes with a lifetime, unlimited replay!

👀See as @GCWrestling_ honored Homicide!

👇👇💳 https://t.co/BZhrpk8vd6 pic.twitter.com/hx85qMtBCz

— FITE (@FiteTV) July 15, 2019