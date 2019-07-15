wrestling / News

Results For GCW 5150: A Tribute to Homicide – The OGz Beat LAX

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW 5150 Tribute to Homicide

GCW ran their Homicide tribute event GCW 5150: A Tribute to Homicide last night, which featured The OGz defeating LAX. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Brooklyn Street Fight
Jimmy Lloyd def. Matt Travis

* Philly’s Most Wanted (BLK Jeez & Joker) def. KTB & Steve Mack

* Eddie Kingston def. Matthew Justice

* Four Way Match
Teddy Hart def. Grim Reefer, Nate Webb and Sanchez

* Seven Way Match
Deranged def. Azrieal, Black Zemis, Ghost Shadow, Gringo Loco, Laredo Kid and Ophidian

Battle Royal
Winner: Jimmy Rave

* Low Ki def. Joey Janela

* The OGz (Hernandez & Homicide) def. The Latin American Exchange (Ortiz & Santana)

* GCW World Championship
Nick Gage (c) def. Louie Ramos via referee’s decision.

* GCW World Championship
Nick Gage (c) def. Jimmy Lloyd

