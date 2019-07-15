wrestling / News
Results For GCW 5150: A Tribute to Homicide – The OGz Beat LAX
GCW ran their Homicide tribute event GCW 5150: A Tribute to Homicide last night, which featured The OGz defeating LAX. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Brooklyn Street Fight
Jimmy Lloyd def. Matt Travis
* Philly’s Most Wanted (BLK Jeez & Joker) def. KTB & Steve Mack
* Eddie Kingston def. Matthew Justice
* Four Way Match
Teddy Hart def. Grim Reefer, Nate Webb and Sanchez
* Seven Way Match
Deranged def. Azrieal, Black Zemis, Ghost Shadow, Gringo Loco, Laredo Kid and Ophidian
Battle Royal
Winner: Jimmy Rave
* Low Ki def. Joey Janela
* The OGz (Hernandez & Homicide) def. The Latin American Exchange (Ortiz & Santana)
* GCW World Championship
Nick Gage (c) def. Louie Ramos via referee’s decision.
* GCW World Championship
Nick Gage (c) def. Jimmy Lloyd
joey janela tosses low ki through a door #gcw #gcw5150 pic.twitter.com/s6fXcnX39Z
— daniel (@early90spants) July 14, 2019
PRINCE NANA IS HERE!! EMBASSY FOREVER, EH!!#GCW5150 pic.twitter.com/ZcX3t4FP7Q
— BENtagon Jr. (@BritWresAwayDay) July 14, 2019
I'm watching @GCWrestling_ #GCW5150 – A Tribute to Homicide. Loads of mid-00s north-east indie names on this. Like a JAPW show or something. "Brrrrrrraa", as I believe the cool kids would say. pic.twitter.com/Qzj80EsuKp
— BENtagon Jr. (@BritWresAwayDay) July 14, 2019
low ki just kicked joey janela right in the face #gcw #gcw5150 pic.twitter.com/nhhev4wPYD
— daniel (@early90spants) July 14, 2019
Had a blast shooting in Brooklyn today for #GCW5150 w/ the OG himself Homicide (someone plz convince him to make a Twitter lol) This one hits home.
Stay tuned and follow @GCWrestling_ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Rg5e5epX3t
— Isaac Rodriguez 📹 (@YoThatPunkIsaac) July 14, 2019
Deranged hurricanranas Laredo Kid to the outside and onto everyone!#GCW #GCW5150 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/aMIwe8dNNm pic.twitter.com/mNQotlLO9N
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 14, 2019
🎁You missed a tribute!
…but that's OK!#GCW5150 is now available, on demand, on #FITETV !
🥵See one of the hottest cards all summer, that also comes with a lifetime, unlimited replay!
👀See as @GCWrestling_ honored Homicide!
👇👇💳 https://t.co/BZhrpk8vd6 pic.twitter.com/hx85qMtBCz
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 15, 2019
