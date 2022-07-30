wrestling / News

Results From Dark Matches At WWE Smackdown

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE had a match before and after tonight’s episode of Smackdown, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Pre-Show: Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler
* Post-Show: AJ Styles defeated Happy Corbin

