Resurgence Wrestling Midsummer Mayhem Show Set For May
Resurgence Wrestling will host a special Midsummer Mayhem show next month. The promotion has announced the “bardcore” collaboration with 1623 Theater Company, which is set to take place on May 10th and will be a wrestling retelling of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
EventBrite lists the event as follows:
Bardcore – Midsummer Mayhem is a ground-breaking collaboration between the incredible Wrestling Resurgence and the award winning 1623 theatre company.
Get ready for a night of epic battles and Shakespearean drama in the wrestling ring. Join us on Sat May 10 2025 at 18:30 at Lakeside Arts for an unforgettable event. Witness fierce rivalries, dramatic betrayals, hilarious mischief, and breathtaking athleticism as Shakespeare’s iconic characters leap into the wrestling ring.
Don’t miss out on this unique event that combines the excitement of wrestling with the passion of Shakespeare. Grab your tickets now and prepare for Bardcore – Midsummer Mayhem!
BSL and audio description are integrated into the creativity into the show!
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking performance where the Bard’s words become electrifying action!
