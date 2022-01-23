Rey Mysterio Is Hoping For a WrestleMania Moment With Dominik

Rey Mysterio has a big achievement left on his career bucket list: a WrestleMania moment with his son Dominik. The WWE star (and WWE 2K cover figure) spoke with Metro and revealed that he wants to share a big moment at the show with Dominik before he retires. You can check out the highlights below:

On wanting to have a WrestleMania moment with Dominik: “There is definitely a WrestleMania moment that has yet to be seen next to my son.”

On his current run with Dominik in the ring: “That is something that if you would have told me a year ago, that I was going to be able to share the ring with my son, let alone become tag-team champions – the first-ever in WWE – I would have said, ‘Get out of here’ … Now things have just flourished and have manifested. I’m putting this out in the world that I want to have a WrestleMania moment with my son before I end up hanging up the mask.”