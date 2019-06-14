Retired UK Wrestler Jim Breaks Charged With Murder of Ex-Girlfriend

– Former wrestler Jim Breaks has been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Donna Cowley. The Daily Mail reports that Breaks, who was a former British Lightweight Champion, has been charged with killing Cowley in 2017 in a holiday resort in Gran Canaria, Spain.

According to the report, Breaks punched her around the face and body during an argument and smashed a cup over her head, then abandoned her in the bathroom of the flat. Cowley called emergency services but died in the hospital the following day. Breaks reportedly confessed to attacking Cowley during a court interview shortly after his arrest. He dold the judge that they were not dating at the time, and she was acting as his caregiver.

Prosecutors are seeking a fifteen year sentence for Breaks, 80. At this time, no date has been set for his trial.