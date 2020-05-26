wrestling / News
Retirement Ceremony, Match Announced For Next Week’s Raw
WWE has announced a retirement ceremony and match for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday night that Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony will take place, a result of Mysterio’s storyline eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins a couple of weeks ago. The company also noted that Rollins will be the host of the ceremony.
Also announced for the episode is Rollins vs. Aleister Black. Raw taked place next Monday and airs on USA Network.
UPDATE: @WWERollins will be the host of @reymysterio's retirement ceremony next week on #WWERaw. https://t.co/snaPg1RnHX
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2020
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw: @WWEAleister will be out for retribution when he goes one-on-one with The #MondayNightMessiah @WWERollins! pic.twitter.com/JlRh4fmsb4
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2020
