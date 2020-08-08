wrestling / News
RETRIBUTION Appears on Smackdown, Destroys Ring (Pics, Video)
The WWE Performance Center was the scene of chaos on tonight’s Smackdown, as RETRIBUTION came out at the end of the show and destroyed the ring. You can see pics and video from the end of the show, which saw the group that attacked a generator on Raw come out to the ringside area with bats and more in their black masked gear. They proceeded to beat up some of the developmental talent in the crowd, knocked over the announce table, grafitti’d the area with anti-WWE symbols and cut the ring ropes apart with a chainsaw.
The group was referenced throughout the show, including lighting and microphone glitches and comments from Corey Graves, Michael Cole and Miz about the group not being booked tonight.
What's going on!!?!?! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HOockNuLVR
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2020
RETRIBUTION IS TEARING THE PLACE APART!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/d7UyDD4I6b
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2020
RETRIBUTION HAS COME TO #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/BBaL3ANvDg
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2020
We have no words for what we just witnessed. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8IMLqaZfzw
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 8, 2020
WHAT'S GOING ON??? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gNGUj2PPlS
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 8, 2020
"This is our house now!"
RETRIBUTION JUST DESTROYED SMACKDOWN!!! 😲#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ieLbwzuqLb
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona On If He Went Into AEW With a Chip On His Shoulder, Proving His Supporters Right
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Heat Between Sunny & Sable, What Started It, Marc Mero Not Wanting Sable to Take Bumps
- Bret Hart on Why He Intentionally Kicked British Bulldog During Their Summerslam Match (Video)
- AJ Styles Responds to The Good Brothers Wanting to Bring Him to Impact Wrestling