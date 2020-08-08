RETRIBUTION Appears on Smackdown, Destroys Ring (Pics, Video)

The WWE Performance Center was the scene of chaos on tonight’s Smackdown, as RETRIBUTION came out at the end of the show and destroyed the ring. You can see pics and video from the end of the show, which saw the group that attacked a generator on Raw come out to the ringside area with bats and more in their black masked gear. They proceeded to beat up some of the developmental talent in the crowd, knocked over the announce table, grafitti’d the area with anti-WWE symbols and cut the ring ropes apart with a chainsaw.

The group was referenced throughout the show, including lighting and microphone glitches and comments from Corey Graves, Michael Cole and Miz about the group not being booked tonight.

We have no words for what we just witnessed. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8IMLqaZfzw — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 8, 2020