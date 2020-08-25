wrestling / News
WWE News: RETRIBUTION Attacks Rey Mysterio & Dominik, Nia Jax On How She Got Reinstated, Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley Clip
– RETRIBUTION made their presence known in the main event of Raw, attacking Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Rey and Dominik were facing Seth Rollins and Murphy when the group came out and attacked father and son; you can see a quick GIF of Mysterio being tossed out below.
RETRIBUTION IS HERE, and they're destroying @reymysterio and @35_Dominik! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q9HfIJwKfa
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
– Nia Jax explained her return to Raw in a backstage segment, saying that she was reinstated from her suspension after she apologized for attacking Pat Buck:
– WWE posted a clip from the Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley match, which was interrupted by Jax before they became partners for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match at Payback: