RETRIBUTION Comment on Not Appearing On Raw

RETRIBUTION were drafted on Raw last night, but they didn’t appear as advertised and both Mustafa Ali and T-BAR addressed that fact today. As previously reported, Ali commented on the group being drafted to Raw with a couple of responses, one of which obliquely alluded to his not speaking last night.

In a couple of further posts, Ali said that he didn’t speak because he wants fans to wait for him. He posted:

“I’ve waited years to speak my truth.

Now, you are going to wait to hear it.” “Do you not like it when something is promised and then taken away with no explanation? Funny feeling, isn’t it?”

T-BAR also posted to Twitter to comment, saying:

“We were literally assigned to show up last night by the higher ups but we didn’t because we attack when we want. “

There is no word as of yet if they will be at Raw next week.