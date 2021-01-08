wrestling / News

RETRIBUTION Fires Back at Meme Comparing Them to Capitol Hill Insurrectionists

January 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RETRIBUTION isn’t taking too kindly to a meme that compared them to the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol building in Washington, DC. As you can see below, the meme was posted on Twitter which edited a Trump flag with the stable’s logo and called Wednesday’s violence the “worst invasion angle ever.”

The post has drawn a lot of criticism online, including from two of the group’s members. T-BAR and Reckoning both posted to Twitter pushing back on the meme, with T-BAR writing:

“I’m the only white American in the group, so this comparison is not only inaccurate, quite frankly it’s embarrassing. Take your dumb joke and shove it up your ass.”

Reckoning added:

“Don’t compare us to terrorists. Gtfo with this trash.”

