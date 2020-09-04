Retribution Likely To Be RAW-Exclusive From Now On

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan in WWE is for Retribution to only be used as part of the RAW brand from now on.

As for who will make up the group, it seems that it will be NXT talent that were previously set for main roster debuts but haven’t been used. That’s nowhere near confirmed, but the people who were phased out of NXT recently include Chelsea Green and Dominik Dijakovic.

The members change from week to week, mainly because talents are used that aren’t actually planned to be part of it when they unmask. For example, there were three women this week, and last week Mia Yim and Kayden Carter were used. While it’s unknown who exactly will be in the group, they will be exclusive to RAW going forward.