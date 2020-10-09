RETRIBUTION Member Reportedly Headed Back To NXT

As previously reported, many WWE fans were speculating that Mercedez Martinez was no longer a member of RETRIBUTION due to several recent social media trends. It appears that speculation was warranted.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Martinez has been removed from the RAW roster and is no longer a part of the faction. In addition to that, Johnson notes that Martinez is being sent back to the NXT roster.

Mustafa Ali sent a tweet earlier today with himself and other members of RETRIBUTION, but Martinez was not included.