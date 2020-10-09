wrestling / News
RETRIBUTION Member Reportedly Headed Back To NXT
October 9, 2020 | Posted by
As previously reported, many WWE fans were speculating that Mercedez Martinez was no longer a member of RETRIBUTION due to several recent social media trends. It appears that speculation was warranted.
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Martinez has been removed from the RAW roster and is no longer a part of the faction. In addition to that, Johnson notes that Martinez is being sent back to the NXT roster.
Mustafa Ali sent a tweet earlier today with himself and other members of RETRIBUTION, but Martinez was not included.
Dear Heroes,
Go hide.
-Retribution@MigsMedia1 pic.twitter.com/X4kbSTbspo
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ryback On A Potential Match Between The Rock & Roman Reigns, Why WWE Should Do What It Takes To Make It Happen
- Chris Jericho Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In WWE, How He Came Up With Finish For WrestleMania 19 Match Against Shawn Michaels
- Candy Cartwright Sues Riddle, WWE, Sapolsky, EVOLVE Over Alleged Sexual Assault – WWE Issues Statement
- Kairi Sane Calls Living in the US ‘The Difficult Three Years’ in Her Life, Says It was a Difficult Time