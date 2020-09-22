wrestling / News
Retribution Members Share First Messages On New Twitter Accounts
The Retribution storyline continued on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, with members of the group getting new ring names. And now, three of them have made their first comments on their Twitter accounts.
SLAPJACK (believed to be Shane Thorne), T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic), and MACE (Dio Maddin) all took to Twitter after the stable’s reveal on RAW and continued to play up their involvement in the group. You can view their tweets below.
— SLAPJACK (@SlapJackRTRBTN) September 22, 2020
WE ARE RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/BE96waeCA7
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 22, 2020
T̴H̸AT ̀E͘RA H̷AS͡ ̀PAS̸SED͡.̷
͘N̨OT̸H͞IN̸G͠ T͞H̨A̡T̀ ͢B̕EL҉ONGÈD̛ ͡T҉O ͟IT͞ E̶XI͞STS͏ ̡ANY͝M͘ORE.͏ ͡
— M̭̦̥͖̞̟̯̹A̲̮͎͚ͅC͇̞̹͕͎̪̟̜̱͈E̹̭͎̗̣̱̤̯̠̮̮̤̪̘͓ͅ (@RETRIBUTIONMACE) September 22, 2020
As previously reported, WrestleVotes shared a rumor that Retribution’s presentation on WWE programming has been met with laughter backstage due to the performer’s names and masks.
