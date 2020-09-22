Retribution Members Share First Messages On New Twitter Accounts

The Retribution storyline continued on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, with members of the group getting new ring names. And now, three of them have made their first comments on their Twitter accounts.

SLAPJACK (believed to be Shane Thorne), T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic), and MACE (Dio Maddin) all took to Twitter after the stable’s reveal on RAW and continued to play up their involvement in the group. You can view their tweets below.

As previously reported, WrestleVotes shared a rumor that Retribution’s presentation on WWE programming has been met with laughter backstage due to the performer’s names and masks.