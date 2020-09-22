RETRIBUTION Members Get New Names on Raw

The members of RETRIBUTION have new names, and they’re…something. During the main event of tonight’s Raw, the three men in the group faced Hurt Business in a tag team match during which we learned the names for the three. According to the commentary, Dio Maddin is now known as MACE while Dominik Dijakovic is going by T-BAR. The full-masked man, believed to be Shane Thorne, is now being referred to as SLAPJACK.

RETRIBUTION lost the match by DQ after T-BAR/Dijakovic hit Lashley in face with a right fist. The group’s masses then then stormed the ring, which brought out the locker room for a big brawl.

No word on Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez’s names as of yet.