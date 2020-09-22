RETRIBUTION Reveal Themselves on Raw, Have ‘Signed WWE Contracts’

The members of RETRIBUTION revealed themselves on Raw, and have officially “signed” contracts to move to the main roster. The five members of the group hit the ring to open tonight’s show and revealed their new looks, with Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic, and Dio Maddin appearing in stylized mask. A fifth member, reportedly Shane Thorne, had a full Jason Voorhees-style face mask on and could not be identified.

Yim and Dijakovic cut promos and ion which they said that they were done being stepped on and were there to destroy WWE and rebuild it in RETRIBUTION’s image, with Dijakovic saying that they are going to “drain the lifeblood” of the company. They refered to themselves as the judge, jury, and executioners and will make WWE’s stars pay for their sins of being there just for the fame and the fortune.

The group them found themselves confronted by The Hurt Business who promised to beat RETRIBUTION down but a group of the newer stable’s hooded members attacked and Lashley ate a chokeslam for his troubles.

