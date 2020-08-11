wrestling / News
WWE News: RETRIBUTION Strikes Again on Raw, Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce Highlights
– The group known as RETRIBUTION made their presence known again on Raw, laying waste to a portion of the Performance Center. You can see a GIF of the group smashing a glass panel on tonight’s show:
– WWE posted a highlight clip from Liv Morgan’s match with Peyton Royce online:
