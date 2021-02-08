wrestling / News
Retribution Take Shots At The Weeknd and Rob Gronkowski During Super Bowl
In a series of posts on Twitter, Retribution members Mace, T-Bar and Slapjack took shots at people during the Super Bowl, mainly The Weeknd and Rob Gronkowski.
Mace wrote: “I see the Weeknd stole our goons and Ali’s gloves. Despicable. I should have let Gronkowski fall to his doom at Wrestlemania 36. Why don’t the largest players on the field, these ‘offensive linemen’, simply devour the smaller players to secure victory?”
T-Bar added: “Is @RobGronkowski still a @WWE Superstar? If so, WE WILL DESTROY YOU. If not, great half bro.”
I̠̺ͤ̂ SEE ͍͔͈̌ͣ̉T͚ͥHͯÊ͂ͪ ̟̱̑ͫW͊̒EEK̙̩̞̏͆͐ND
S̻̼̘̓̈́̾T̎ͩ̑OL̤̜͉ͣ̆ͤE ͌͂OU̽R G̠͚̬̊̀̎O͉̝̮O͎͇ͣ̆N͇̫̘̂ͥ̐S
A͓̤̤ͥ̿͛N͇̍D @AliWWE ‘s Ḡ̣LO͌V͍͂E͊S̭ͅ. ̙̘̰̌ͯ̂
D͇͑Ĕ̔ͭSPIC̩ͦA̞͎ͣ̏B̫̊Ĺ̥̥̙̐̐E̙͍.͔͇͍̎̒̿ ̣̬̤̀̿̔
— M̭̦̥͖̞̟̯̹A̲̮͎͚ͅC͇̞̹͕͎̪̟̜̱͈E̹̭͎̗̣̱̤̯̠̮̮̤̪̘͓ͅ (@RETRIBUTIONMACE) February 8, 2021
Ȉ͓̱͈ͫ͂ ̿SHOÙ̯̦̈L͇̠̊͗D̯͚̺̋̓̀ H̞͕ͥͯA̾͌ͫV̦͖̬Ẻ ̣̜̗̔͑̄LE̳̾T͐͋̄ ͓ͫG̗̘R̻̝͇̓ͨ̚O͙ͅͅN̺͖͑ͫK̙O͗̀WSḰ͚̦͈̀ͯỈ̺
F̮̟͖̉ͣ̒A̰̝ͮ̌L͉̏L͈ͧ TOͮ̐ H̲̪IS ̲̯ͧ͛D͓͍͐̆Ó̼OM̓ͥ́
Ã̿̚T͖ͣ ̘̩WR͒E̺͖ͫ̌ST͖̖͒̏L̻̯̹̑̎̍EM̘̓A͊̈̓N̔Ì̓ͣA̭̭ͨ͋ 3̄ͪ6̯͔͇
— M̭̦̥͖̞̟̯̹A̲̮͎͚ͅC͇̞̹͕͎̪̟̜̱͈E̹̭͎̗̣̱̤̯̠̮̮̤̪̘͓ͅ (@RETRIBUTIONMACE) February 8, 2021
W͐͗͋HY DÖNͯTͥ T̃̄ͪHE̾̒ LARGEST͆ͨ̔ P̆Lͦ̂̌A͆̅Y͐̑E̾RS͆ ̂̚ON̆ͫ THE̒͆ FIͦͦͧELD̉̈́̅
T̅Ḣ̊̇EͪSE ͬ“ỎF̚ḞEͩ̚NS̎İͯ̚ṼͭE͑ ͑ͧL̑Ḯ̆ŇEM͆̋Ë̈́ͤN”ͧ
S̓̅͌IͦMP͗̅LY̿ͭ ̈́̚DĒ̍VͫOURͪ̚ ͗ͥTHͭ̈̾Ě ͊͊SMALͩ͊Lͤ͗̈́ER PL̓͒̚AY̍̋ͩER͋͆S
TO SE̽ͮ̆CUR̋E ͦVI͛́Cͤ̈͊TỎ͆̿RY͐̎̑?̽̐
— M̭̦̥͖̞̟̯̹A̲̮͎͚ͅC͇̞̹͕͎̪̟̜̱͈E̹̭͎̗̣̱̤̯̠̮̮̤̪̘͓ͅ (@RETRIBUTIONMACE) February 8, 2021
Is @RobGronkowski still a @WWE Superstar?
If so, WE WILL DESTROY YOU.
If not, great half bro. #RETRIBUTION
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 8, 2021
Typical Weekend#PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sfSFhxTo1S
— s̶h̶a̶n̶e̶SLAPJACKt̶h̶o̶r̶n̶e̶ (@SlapJackRTRBTN) February 8, 2021
