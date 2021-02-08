Retribution Take Shots At The Weeknd and Rob Gronkowski During Super Bowl

In a series of posts on Twitter, Retribution members Mace, T-Bar and Slapjack took shots at people during the Super Bowl, mainly The Weeknd and Rob Gronkowski.

Mace wrote: “I see the Weeknd stole our goons and Ali’s gloves. Despicable. I should have let Gronkowski fall to his doom at Wrestlemania 36. Why don’t the largest players on the field, these ‘offensive linemen’, simply devour the smaller players to secure victory?”

T-Bar added: “Is @RobGronkowski still a @WWE Superstar? If so, WE WILL DESTROY YOU. If not, great half bro.”