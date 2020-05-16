wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Retro Ultima Lucha Dos, NXT Takeover: Brooklyn I, & Dark Side of The Ring: The Road Warriors Reviews

May 16, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT Takeover Brooklyn I

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 116. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja review Ultima Lucha Dos and start their look at the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn events. Jerome Cusson joins to review Dark Side of The Ring: The Road Warriors. The show is approximately 178-minutes long.

* Intro
* Lucha Underground’s Ultima Lucha Dos (Part I – 7.06.16: 3:35
* Lucha Underground’s Ultima Lucha Dos (Part II – 7.13.16: 14:50
* Lucha Underground’s Ultima Lucha Dos (Part III – 7.20.16: 27:50
* NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 2015 Review: 1:02:52
* Dark Side of The Ring: The Road Warriors Review: 2:05:37

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dark Side of the Ring, Lucha Underground, NXT, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading