The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Retro Ultima Lucha Dos, NXT Takeover: Brooklyn I, & Dark Side of The Ring: The Road Warriors Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 116. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja review Ultima Lucha Dos and start their look at the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn events. Jerome Cusson joins to review Dark Side of The Ring: The Road Warriors. The show is approximately 178-minutes long.

* Intro

* Lucha Underground’s Ultima Lucha Dos (Part I – 7.06.16: 3:35

* Lucha Underground’s Ultima Lucha Dos (Part II – 7.13.16: 14:50

* Lucha Underground’s Ultima Lucha Dos (Part III – 7.20.16: 27:50

* NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 2015 Review: 1:02:52

* Dark Side of The Ring: The Road Warriors Review: 2:05:37

