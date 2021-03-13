Rev Theory’s Matt McCloskey on Performing ‘Voices’ for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 30

– Drinks With Johnny recently interviewed musician Matt McCloskey, who is the bassist and vocalist for Rev Theory, who helped create the song “Voices” for Randy Orton in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

McCloskey on the voices song: “[We Own The Night] and [Hangman] were songs we wrote that they thought were fitting. [Voices] was a collaboration with their guy. He had an idea and we went into the studio and did our version of what we thought the song would be and it ended up being Randy’s theme song. There’s not a post we put online where someone doesn’t comment ‘VOICES!’ Everything we post.”

On performing “Voices” for Randy Orton live at WrestleMania 30: “We played [WrestleMania 30] and played on the ramp as he entered. We went to New Orleans and late night we ended up at the bar with Randy, just shooting the shit and drinking. When he’s there, he’s super in-character. He’s relaxed and awesome to hang ut with. The wrestlers have always been great to us.”