Revamped WWE NXT Reportedly To Be Produced By Vince McMahon & Bruce Prichard

NXT’s big changes reportedly will include changes in production heads, with Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard said to be producing the show moving forward. Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live today that McMahon and Prichard will be producing the show when it returns to live shows on September 14th.

According to F4W Online, McMahon and Prichard will be making the big decisions including marketing, promotion, and direction, and their booking role may only be involved with those top stars.

It has been reported since last month that NXT was going to undergo a revamp, with Nick Khan confirming an overhaul in an interview. He had noted that “The look of the show, the production of the show, everything’s gonna change.”