Revenue Down In Last Fiscal Year For NJPW Parent Company Bushiroad

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW and STARDOM parent company Bushiroad’s annual business report came out this week, showing revenue down from last year. The company recently changed its fiscal year from ending on August 1 to ending on July 1. These numbers are from August 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. As the sports companies are grouped together, NJPW would be the largest chunk.

Revenue was at $41.7 million, down 9.4%. The drop was due to multiple cancelled and postponed events, as well as lower attendance and lower merchandise sales due to COVID restrictions not allowing for a large capacity. When audiences were allowed, they were only allowed to have half-full venues and even then they didn’t sell out. This resulted in running small crowds at Korakuen Hall many times.

New Japan World subscriptions are at 100,000, which is about even. Key strategies listed for NJPW including expanding the streaming platform, running major shows in Japan and the US, as well as a 50th anniversary project for next year.