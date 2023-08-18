Update on Revenue Generated For NJPW and STARDOM In Past Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both NJPW and STARDOM brought in profits for parent company Bushiroad at the end of the latest fiscal year.

NJPW had $36.4 million in revenue and a $1.60 million profit. STARDOM had $10.53 million in revenue and a $1.72 million profit.

Bushiroad, in general, had a drop in the stocks after its quarterly report was released. Stock was down 35% in two days, but it was unrelated to wrestling. While both wrestling companies brought in profits, they were lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic. With NJPW in particular, foreigners are paid in dollars. Since the yen is weaker than the dollar, it means it costs more to pay foreigners.