wrestling / News
Reverend For Lashley-Lana WWE Wedding Comments On The Segment
December 31, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider confirmed New York City-based actor Rick Malone served as the reverend for the Bobby Lashley-Lana wedding on WWE Raw.
Malone posted multiple photos from the segment on his Facebook page. He also commented that the segment was “The craziest 20 minutes of my professional acting career!”
You can view photos and video of the segment by clicking here.
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Reveals the Hate He’s Received Over His Angle With Lana, Why He’s Glad to Have Thick Skin, Praises the Work of Rusev
- Raw Off-Air Video Shows Lana Throwing a Fit, Identities of Lashley’s Ex-Wife and Lana’s Ex-Husband from Wedding Angle (Video)
- Frank Mir on Why His Opinion of Brock Lesnar Changed, Why He Wants a Third Fight Lesnar, How He Viewed Lesnar for Their First UFC Fight
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Being Confronted By Hootie of Hootie & The Blowfish Over His Treatment of Ric Flair