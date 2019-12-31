wrestling / News

Reverend For Lashley-Lana WWE Wedding Comments On The Segment

December 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Bobby Lashley Lana Wedding Raw

PWInsider confirmed New York City-based actor Rick Malone served as the reverend for the Bobby Lashley-Lana wedding on WWE Raw.

Malone posted multiple photos from the segment on his Facebook page. He also commented that the segment was “The craziest 20 minutes of my professional acting career!”

You can view photos and video of the segment by clicking here.

