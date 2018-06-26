WWE News: The Revival Brags About RAW Win, Natalya Chooses Water, Kurt Angle Battled Shawn Michaels 13 Years Ago

– The Revival’s Dash Wilder posted the following on Instagram after the team beat Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley last night.

We beat Roman and Lashley. A post shared by Dash Wilder (@dashwilderwwe) on Jun 26, 2018 at 10:50am PDT

– WWE network has posted a flashback photo to 2005, in which Shawn Michaels battled Kurt Angle.

– Natalya is the latest to be featured in WWE and Nestle’s #ChooseWater campaign.