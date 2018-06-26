wrestling / News
WWE News: The Revival Brags About RAW Win, Natalya Chooses Water, Kurt Angle Battled Shawn Michaels 13 Years Ago
– The Revival’s Dash Wilder posted the following on Instagram after the team beat Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley last night.
– WWE network has posted a flashback photo to 2005, in which Shawn Michaels battled Kurt Angle.
Witness an incredible #WrestleMania rematch that took place ON THIS DAY in 2005 between @ShawnMichaels & @RealKurtAngle! https://t.co/EyUrNIF4c2 pic.twitter.com/QlLfaqiuHi
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 26, 2018
– Natalya is the latest to be featured in WWE and Nestle’s #ChooseWater campaign.
Water helps me train harder; that’s why I #ChooseWater! Share your reason. Visit https://t.co/tOCgRtTvoF and learn how to enter for a chance to win a trip to #SummerSlam! #sweepstakes #ad pic.twitter.com/lI497W8y9f
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 25, 2018