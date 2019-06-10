Revival Cut Promo on Raw Match, References Rumors of Script Rewrites

– The Revival did a promo ahead of their Raw Tag Team Title shot on tonight’s Raw, which contains an apparent reference to the rumors of Raw’s fabled rewrites. You can see the video below, in which Dash and Dawson talk about the Usos being added to the match with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

Dash Wilder says that they can add as many teams as they want, but they will prepare the same way. He says that no one even knows Hawkins and Ryder are tag team champions because they haven’t been on Raw, and that they’re the uncrowned champions. Dawson says someone changed their minds on a whim, saying, “sounds like it happens here a lot.” He says that “they” want the Revival as champions because no one can represent Raw like they can. He mentions that Dash’s sunglasses are a gift from Shane McMahon and says Shane’s going to “give them the gift that keeps on giving” in tonight’s match.

Raw has been rumored to be heavily rewritten each week for years now, with a report noting that the script for the May 20th episode of Raw wasn’t locked in until after the show started.