WWE News: The Revival and Drake Maverick Trade Shots on Twitter, Jerry Lawler Remembers Gene Okerlund

January 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Revival Raw 12-17-18

– The Revival and Drake Maverick feuded on Twitter ahead of the former’s Lumberjack match with Chad Gable & Bobby on Raw. You can see their posts below, which started when Maverick riffed off a post by Dash Wilder to hype the Authors of Pain. Things escalated from there, as you can see below:

– Jerry Lawler’s latest Dinner With the King podcast is online, and you can listen below. It features Lawler remembering the late “Mean” Gene Okerlund:

