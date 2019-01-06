WWE News: The Revival and Drake Maverick Trade Shots on Twitter, Jerry Lawler Remembers Gene Okerlund

– The Revival and Drake Maverick feuded on Twitter ahead of the former’s Lumberjack match with Chad Gable & Bobby on Raw. You can see their posts below, which started when Maverick riffed off a post by Dash Wilder to hype the Authors of Pain. Things escalated from there, as you can see below:

For a great tag team match, watch Main Event tonight. To see the tag team titles brought back to greatness, watch Raw Monday night. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 3, 2019

For the equivalent of watching grass grow – Watch Main Event tonight. To see the tag team titles brought back to greatness, wait for #AOP to be champions again. https://t.co/fLqA6OxpfM — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 4, 2019

We don’t do our own laundry. https://t.co/9ShEuuYmsz — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 4, 2019

While Dash & I were having WWE’s Match Of The Year, you were “wrestling” for a “company” on local access TV. https://t.co/lzqR5Q2jij — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 4, 2019

While I was “wrestling” for a “company” on television you were still rookies doing bump drills. Notice when I got here I skipped that part because of all of my track record & accomplishments on “local access TV” https://t.co/uKYFYuKtzy — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 5, 2019

After apx. 23 hrs, THIS is your response?! 🤣 P.S. Just remember; when I was a “rookie” in NXT, our Florida Live Events we’re drawing more than your TV shows. https://t.co/JoWkIvNMwQ — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 5, 2019

