The Revival Named WWE’s Superstars of the Week

– The Revival have been named as WWE’s Superstars of the Week following their Raw Tag Team Championship win. WWE posted an article naming Dawson and Wilder as their top superstars for their win in the Triple Threat title match on Raw:

Be honest: You didn’t see this one coming.

As recently as, what, a month ago? The Revival were getting “Candid Camera’d” by The Usos while shaving each other’s backs and made to scoot around the ring like irritated pets when they mistakenly slathered some kind of devilish “Ucey Hot” cream all over their most sensitive areas. Fast forward to Monday: Dash & Dawson are the Raw Tag Team Champions, they stole the pin from Jey Uso, and ain’t nobody laughing now.

Yes, spare a thought for Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, the plucky underdog champions whose reign had to die so The Revival’s might live. Once your requisite period of mourning ceases, however, turn your attention to the deserving new champs, because the “Top Guys’” path from functional also-rans to Shane McMahon-endorsed tag team titleholders can’t possibly be undersold. (The parallels to the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues are there, and they are louder than you might be willing to admit.) They didn’t just prove The Usos wrong; they proved everyone wrong who thought the first-ever two-time NXT Tag Team Champions were going to go down as the butt of one joke after another.

Anyone who held that belief simply hasn’t been paying attention. This wasn’t Dash & Dawson’s most remarkable bounce-back. It was simply their latest, their loudest and their most ruthless. They waited, they planned, and when the time was right, they ripped out their enemies’ hearts. The Revival are two time Raw Tag Team Champions and your Superstars of the Week. Whether you like it or not.