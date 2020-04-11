Revival Reveal Post-WWE Ring Names

The team formerly known as The Revival have new ring names and have revealed them to the world. As reported on Friday morning, the team received their immediate release from WWE. Apparently they’re not wasting any time as they have changed their Twitter accounts to Cash Wheeler and Dax Hartwood.

The two have also released a new shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees, “F(arewell) T R,” which features the two vanishing Thanos-style. The shirt notes that they are currently known as a group “#FTR,” a reference to their hashtag from when they were in WWE.