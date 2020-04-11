wrestling / News
Revival Reveal Post-WWE Ring Names
April 10, 2020 | Posted by
The team formerly known as The Revival have new ring names and have revealed them to the world. As reported on Friday morning, the team received their immediate release from WWE. Apparently they’re not wasting any time as they have changed their Twitter accounts to Cash Wheeler and Dax Hartwood.
The two have also released a new shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees, “F(arewell) T R,” which features the two vanishing Thanos-style. The shirt notes that they are currently known as a group “#FTR,” a reference to their hashtag from when they were in WWE.
https://t.co/C0VAItONR4 pic.twitter.com/yfY2tRXBbn
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) April 10, 2020
✌🏼 https://t.co/x8qsuve0WH pic.twitter.com/wLTWADAVDb
— D. Harwood (@DaxHarwood) April 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says Roddy Piper Asked For Wrestlemania 8 Match To Pull Him To The Next Level
- TJP On Why He Got Released From WWE, Shoots Down Rumor His Tattoos Caused Release, Talks Pitching Ideas to Vince McMahon
- Vince Russo Says He Has No Memory of Jim Cornette Confronting Him Backstage Over Brawl for All, Says Ultimately It Was Vince McMahon’s Decision to do Brawl for All
- NXT Kidnapping Angle Reportedly Leading to Upcoming Debut