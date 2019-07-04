wrestling / News
WWE News: The Revival Sends a Warning to The Usos, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder Hosting Comic-Con Panel, Wildest Mixed Tag Matches
– WWE released a video of the Raw tag team champions The Revival kicking back and having a relaxing day after the WWE tour in Japan. During the video, The Revival sent a warning to The Usos, possibly teasing a match between the two teams at Extreme Rules. You can check out that video below.
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are set to host this year’s WWE Mattel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con this month. Other guests set for this year’s panel are WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, and former world champion Rey Mysterio. You can check out the announcement below.
BREAKING! @thecurthawkins & I will be the hosts of the @mattel @wwe panel at @Comic_Con! Make sure to follow @majorwfpod & @ringsidec for full exclusive coverage! #scratchthatfigureitch #wweelitesquad #sdcc #sdcc2019 pic.twitter.com/a2xPJNoL5U
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) July 4, 2019
– A new WWE Playlist video is out featuring the Wildest Mixed Tag Team Matches. You can check out that video below.
