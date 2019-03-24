WWE News: The Revival Wear Classic Tag Belts at Amherst Event, Tyler Breeze Jokes About Breezango on Twitter

– Scott Dawson shared a photo of himself and his tag team partner, Dash Wilder, of The Revival from today’s WWE live event in Amherst, Massachusetts. In the photo, The Revival are wearing classic throwback style WWE tag team title belts. You can check out that photo Dawson shared below.

Today’s WWE live event is being held at the Mullins Center at UMass Amherst Campus in Amherst, Massachussets.

Not saying we're the best, but til they find something better we're here, no fear, write me a letter, til then… Tonight, there’s money to be made at #WWEAmherst. #FTR pic.twitter.com/XjhSLcK9k5 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) March 24, 2019

– In response to a tweet this weekend by the NWA’s Dave Lagana, WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze made a joke about his tag team duo with Fandango, Breezango. Initially, Dave Lagana tweeted, “Best tag team that doesn’t get the ‘love’… GO!” You can check out that exchange below.