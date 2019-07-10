Scott Dawson Reacts to The Revival vs. The Usos at Extreme Rules, Possibly References WWE Management in Tweet

– As previously reported, WWE announced that The Revival will defend the Raw tag team titles against The Usos at Extreme Rules this Sunday. Scott Dawson later commented on the match announcement on Twitter, which you can see below.

Dawson stated, “This has the potential to be the damndest tag team match in the history of the company. However, that ain’t our objective. They’ve (Usos & ‘[thinking face emoji]’…) tried for months to embarrass us. Now, we beat the hell outta them & show ‘[thinking face emoji]’ why we’re the best they’ve got. #TopGuys…out?”

Some are speculating that Dawson is using the emoji to reference WWE higher-ups. In recent months, The Revival were featured in embarrassing and humiliating “comedic” segments on Raw. It was heavily rumored those segments were the result of the tag team turning down five-year deals worth $500,000 per year.